Since 1995 developing innovation projects and disseminating knowledge on innovation

what we do

Building innovation teams

We foster innovation in organizations by helping them to build their innovation teams. We have developed more than 100 projects in many different industries. +

OUR VERNE® MODEL

Accelerating innovation

To accelerate innovation for our clients, we apply our VERNE® model, that focuses on building value proposals from problems and opportunities detected in their business models. +

INNOVATION RESOURCES

Sharing Innovation

We share our thoughts on innovation with our community. We have published hundreds of ideas and experiences through different editorial formats. +

This site may use some "cookies" to improve your experience when navigating. Before continuing to navigate on our web page, we recommend you read the Policy on Cookies.
Accept
I have read and accept the Consent Term